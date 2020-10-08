Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:22 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Goggins, of Southeast, DC.

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Dohn Harmon, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).