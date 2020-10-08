Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,716 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 1:22 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Goggins, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, October 8, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 21 year-old Dohn Harmon, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1800 Block of Q Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.