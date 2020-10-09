Dr. Refresh Launches New Wellness Center at Melrose Place in Los Angeles One of the treatment rooms at Dr. Refresh in Los Angeles Chris Santos and Dr. Edmund Fisher

**New Wellness Center to Feature Sought After Treatments Integrating Cosmetic and Aesthetic Procedures that Blend Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine**

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Refresh Launches New Wellness Center at Melrose Place in Los Angeles

Dr Refresh the popular at-home vitamin drip company in Los Angeles, is launching a new west coast wellness center at the famed members club The AllBright this week. Located along the famed Melrose Place, the new west coast facility (and an essential business in the era of COVID) will feature over 30 wellness and recovery treatments to boost one’s overall health, as well as cosmetic enhancements for planning one’s comeback this Fall.

With wellness at the forefront of 2020, Dr Refresh’s new wellness center has got you covered. In addition to popular vitamin IV drip infusion therapy, Dr. Refresh’s new Los Angeles location will feature Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, as well as many other sought after cosmetic treatments.

With unique and creative packages to be offered throughout the year, one that stand-outs for opening is The COVID Refresh which will have you looking your best for a Fall comeback! The COVID Refresh features a Zoom-tech neck treatment (to have you looking your best at all angles on Zoom), cryoskin body sculpting (to take off that “COVID 15”) and Dr. Refresh’s premium IV vitamin drip services to give your immune system a much needed boost.

Dr. Refresh’s new Los Angeles center and expanded offerings come with continued expansion for the company. Founded by triathlete and wellness enthusiast Chris Santos, Santos combines his experience as a fitness executive having worked with the Errico Family (Founders of Equinox and The GYM). Santos went on to build a successful marketing and promotions company working with hospitality mogul Sam Nazatian and SBE. Dr. Refresh is a culmination of Santos’ work in the wellness, fitness and hospitality arenas.

Medical services provided are in partnership with celebrated plastic surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. Fisher is a board-certified otolaryngological surgeon and well respected facial plastic surgeon based in Los Angeles. His specialties include revision rhinoplasty, blepharoplasty, neck lift, and minimally-invasive face and brow lifts.

The new Dr Refresh facility hosted COVID-19 front line registered nurses with complimentary immunity boosting IV infusions atop The AllBright’s outdoor rooftop in advance of opening.

Dr. Refresh has plans for expansion, having secured a second property lease for a second west coast wellness center in 2021 at a new 5 billion dollar development in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dr Refresh has been granted exclusive access to service not only the physical Dr. Refresh but also to serve as the purveyor of wellness throughout the entire property which boasts 3,500 rooms, 7 pools and casino.

The Dr. Refresh team welcomes ongoing conversations for continued expansion. For franchise opportunities contact: Chris Santos / CSantos@doctorrefresh.com



About Dr. Refresh:

Dr. Refresh is a collection of wellness centers that curate the best of wellness and recovery. With one’s health at the forefront, the Dr. Refresh team blends western and traditional Chinese medicine, as well as cosmetic enhancements in partnership with surgeon Dr. Edmund Fisher. With a wellness center in Los Angeles and additional planned in 2021 at the Resort World development in Las Vegas, Dr. Refresh facilities provide sought after treatments with highlights including Vitamin IV Drip Infusion Therapy, Acupuncture, Lymphatic Drainage, Facial Injections, Body Contouring (cellulite reduction), Cupping, Herbology, Body Massage, as well as additional sought after treatments.