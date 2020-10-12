TGTE Salutes French President Macron's Statesmanship and Moral Courage in Holding Referendum In New Caledonia
However, we are aware that the Sinhala leaders of the Government of Sri Lanka do not have such statesman-like qualities or moral courage
Referendums afford an avenue for peaceful resolutions to conflict. Instead, Sri Lanka opted for the death of 70 thousand Tamils in six months in 2009 and war to preserve its chauvinistic state.”PARIS, FRANCE, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) congratulates French President Emmanuel Macron for allowing New Caledonia, a French territory and island chain in the South Pacific, to hold a referendum on independence. TGTE also lauds President Macron for expressing gratitude to the New Caledonians for opting to remain a part of France, showing demonstratable respect for the People of New Caledonia, democracy, and human rights.
— Visivanathan Rudrakumaran
While New Caledonians voted on October 4, 2020 to remain part of France by a slight margin, the event is significant in that President Macron’s approval of it being held is a critical act of recognition by a world power of a people’s fundamental right, even when it goes against the reigning State’s interest, to self-determination.
We are not at all surprised by President Marcon's decision to allow the Referendum to be held in New Caledonia. Following the French Revolution, the French Constituent Assembly declared that the French Nation renounced the undertaking of any war for the purpose of conquest and it would never employ it's forces against the liberty of any people. It was stated the French Republic" wishes no other possession than the heart of the nation". In essence, the idea of Referendum is in the DNA of France.
Elsewhere, more often than not, a people’s assertion of their right to self-determination is disregarded and even worse, violently repressed, by states for the sake of maintaining ethnocracy, as is the case with Eelam Tamils in and from the island of Sri Lanka.
Sunday’s referendum was the second of three allowed by the Noumea Accord, an agreement made in 1998 and enshrined in France’s constitution.
However, we are aware that the Sinhala leaders of the Government of Sri Lanka do not have such statesman-like qualities or moral courage. Instead, successive state administrations have stifled, often with lethal force, Eelam Tamil calls for self-determination and its corollary referendum. Referendums afford an avenue for peaceful resolutions to conflict. Instead, Sri Lanka opted for the death of around 70 thousand Tamils in six months in 2009 (UN Figure) and war to preserve its chauvinistic state.
As former Nobel Laureate Jose Ramos-Horta noted during his speech at the 2020 Tamil Mourning Day event organized by TGTE, Colombo (Sri Lankan unitary government’s main point of operation) should ask itself the question: "why does an entity want to separate itself from the existing political arrangement?"
Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Prime minister
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland, and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
BACKGROUND
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces. A report by the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) published details of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as sex slaves. There are over 90,000 Tamil war widows and thousands of Tamils disappeared due the conflict.
According to this UN report, the killings and other abuses that took place amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. Independent experts believe that there are elements of these abuses that constitute an act of genocide.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tgteofficial/live/
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Web: www.tgte.org and www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter