Rutland Barracks / Aggravated sexual assault of a child; Lewd or Lascivious conduct with a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403307
TROOPER: Detective Trooper Steven Gelder
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
LOCATION: Pittsford, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated sexual assault of a child; Lewd or Lascivious conduct with a child
ACCUSED: Brian Jackson
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 28, 2020, a juvenile victim disclosed being sexually assaulted by Brian Jackson of Pittsford, VT. The case was assigned to the Rutland County Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC), along with the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The investigation continued and on October 8, 2020, Brian Jackson was arrested and charged for the crime of aggravated sexual assault of a child, as well as lewd or lascivious conduct with a child. Jackson was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center and later transferred to Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, VT. He was held without bail pending a hearing on October 9, 2020.
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail, pending hearing
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: October 9, 2020 at 1230 hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.