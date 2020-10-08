Bankston Motor Homes Inc. Wins Telly Award this Year
Largest Family-Owned Dealership in Alabama Celebrates Another Telly Award!
We are very proud. We know our agency makes a significant effort to keep our advertising messages on-target and consistent with our family’s image.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankston Motor Homes Inc. of Alabama won a Bronze Telly Award in the People’s Telly Category for their annual “Sellathon” commercial produced in June of 2019. The company partners with Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc. for the production of their creative advertising campaigns.
— Mr. Chase Baerlin- Vice President
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Studio Daily, Stash Magazine, Storyhunter, Production Hub, VR/AR Association, The Wrap and Digi day.
Chase Baerlin, Vice-President of Bankston Motor Homes, was asked how the company felt about their TV commercial winning another Telly award in 2020. Mr. Baerlin responded, “We are very proud. We know our agency makes a significant effort to keep our advertising messages on-target and consistent with our family’s image.” Bankston Motor Homes Inc. recently celebrated its 50th anniversary with remarkable accomplishments such as being the #1 volume dealer in Alabama (according to Statistical Survey) and being a Best in Business Award Winner.
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc: Bankston is the largest RV Dealership in the south east, Bankston Motor Homes has over 500 new RVs and over 200 Used RVs in stock for customers to choose from. With the largest RV body shop in TN, and a new Service-only location added in Huntsville, Alabama this year- the Bankston family is still driving company improvements that will serve future customers for generations to come.
Tanya
Secret Weapon Media Agency
+1 256-460-6872
email us here