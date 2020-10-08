Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California bar exam takers say facial recognition software rejected them

Some nonwhite test takers reported having to shine lights in their faces so that facial recognition software — intended to detect face and body movements that might indicate cheating — would recognize them.

Oct 8, 2020

