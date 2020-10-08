Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on Oct. 14 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.

Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information. 

