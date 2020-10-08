ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. via teleconference. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning horse board initiatives, updates from board members, and reports from stable inspectors.
Those interested in attending should contact Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov or (910) 398-7932 for call-in information.
# # #
Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept
You just read:
Meeting Notice: Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on Oct. 14 via Teleconference
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.