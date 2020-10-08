Attorney General Schmitt Presents ‘Back the Blue’ Awards to Four St. Louis County Police Officers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today presented his office’s “Back the Blue” award to St. Louis County Police Department officers Jerry Ball, Ben Simmons, Sanda Cosic, and Kim Haus. Officers Ball, Simmons, and Cosic are being honored for instances of extraordinary bravery, valor, courage or sacrifice in the face of immediate danger or threats, and Officer Haus is being honored for exceptional dedication to her community, including going out of her way to help residents in need.

“Being a law enforcement officer, especially in today’s day and age, is an increasingly thankless job. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to serve their communities every single day, and we need to honor their courage and service wherever possible,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Officers Ball, Simmons, Cosic, and Haus represent the best of our state’s law enforcement, and it was my honor to present them all with ‘Back the Blue’ awards.”

Officers Cosic and Simmons both went above and beyond the call of duty when they responded to a special school district student who was holding up a school bus armed with a knife. Both Officer Cosic and Officer Simmons used de-escalation training to peacefully resolve the situation and get the student the help that he needed. Officer Cosic also followed up with the student at a later date to ensure he was doing well.

Officer Ball went above and beyond the call of duty in responding to a kidnapping by a dangerous felon. When a caller reported her son had texted her that he had been kidnapped, Officer Ball spotted the vehicle and engaged in pursuit. Because of his actions, the victim was recovered safely, and the dangerous felon was apprehended.

Officer Haus has continually gone above and beyond the call of duty in her career by showing unprecedented dedicated to mental health causes within the department. Sacrificing her personal and professional time, Officer Haus has attended numerous classes on mental health response and obtained several certifications to deal with mental health issues, including advanced, youth, and veteran crisis intervention training. Generally, Officer Haus has made it a personal mission to help her fellow officers recognize and care for their personal mental health.

The “Back the Blue” Award was launched in 2019 to honor Missouri law enforcement, and the first recipient was Officer Michael Langsdorf posthumously. Additionally, members of the Wentzville Police Department were honored with the award last year for excellent service to their community.

