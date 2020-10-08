Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 Cell & Gene Virtual Meeting on the Mesa

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Adam Muzikant, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, will present at the annual 2020 Cell & Gene Virtual Meeting on the Mesa. Dr. Muzikant will provide a review of FX201, an investigational, intra-articular, IL-1Ra gene therapy product candidate in clinical development for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA).



The Company is conducting an open-label, Phase 1 dose-escalation trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of FX201 in patients with knee OA. The trial is intended to test low, mid and high doses of FX201 in cohorts of five to eight patients. Following the completion of the low-dose cohort and data review by an independent Drug Monitoring Committee, the trial has advanced to enrolling the mid-dose cohort. Data from the study are anticipated in 2021.

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days beginning on October 12. The conference will feature more than 120 presentations by leading public and private companies highlighting the technical and clinical achievements in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

About FX201

FX201 (humantakinogene hadenovec) is a novel, clinical-stage, intra-articular gene therapy product candidate which utilizes a helper-dependent adenovirus (HDAd) vector based on human serotype 5 (Ad5) that is designed to transfer a gene to cells in the joint to produce an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), under the control of an inflammation-sensitive promoter. Inflammation is a known cause of pain, and chronic inflammation is thought to play a major role in the progression of OA. By persistently suppressing inflammation, Flexion believes FX201 holds the potential to provide long-term pain relief and functional improvement, and to modify disease progression.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with OA, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

