Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls resurfacing project update (Oct. 8, 2020)

Traffic alert: delays at Hwy 23 and Hwy 67 intersection on Friday

WILLMAR, Minn. – Crews will be paving the Hwy 23 and Hwy 67 intersection in Granite Falls the morning of Friday, Oct. 9. The intersection will be controlled by a flagging operation and delays of 15-20 minutes can be expected from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Hwy 23 resurfacing project remains on schedule for a completion date of Oct. 31, weather permitting. Crews continue to install curb and gutter in Granite Falls, concrete and asphalt shoulders along the project area, and asphalt paving at intersections. They will also be installing the traffic signal system in Granite Falls, traffic signs and pavement markings, as well as shaping and seeding slopes along the area during the remainder of the project.

The Granite Falls intersection of U.S. Hwy 212 and Hwy 23 will be very busy during the next two weeks. The Hwy 23 Cottonwood to Granite Falls project includes:

17.5 miles of concrete resurfacing with asphalt paved shoulders

New signal system, sidewalks and pedestrian crossings at Hwy 23 and U.S. Hwy 212

Realignment of Lyon County Road 9 in Cottonwood

Addition of multiple left-turn lanes and right-turn lane extensions

Box culvert upgrades and installations

For more information, visit mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy23cottonwoodtogranite .

Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest/.

###