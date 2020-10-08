Senator Santarsiero and Representative Ullman Announce $81,200 for Acquisition of State Game Lands in Haycock Township

BUCKS COUNTY – October 8, 2020 – There will be an additional 15 acres of State Game Lands in Haycock Township, thanks to a grant for $81,2000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, announced State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) and Representative Wendy Ullman (D-143) today. Natural Lands Trust will receive the funds as payment towards the acquisition of property under DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant program.

“Open space acquisition is an important part of preserving land in our area, which benefits both outdoor enthusiasts and the environment,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “This property in Haycock Township offers outdoor recreation and activities for sportsmen, which will be enjoyed by our community and drive visitors to our area, benefiting our local economy.”

“This 15 acre acquisition of State Game Lands in Haycock Township will be a welcome addition to public space,” said Rep. Ullman. “These public lands are used all year long by hikers as well as by hunters during hunting season.”

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded with a variety of state and federal funding sources including, the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund (Key 93) which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust; the Environmental Stewardship Fund (ESF); the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF); Pennsylvania Trails fund (PRT – federal source); Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program (HA); and the ATV Restricted Management Account Fund (ATV).

For more information on the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Grants, visit the DCNR website.

