SPARK Gives Women Cause to Celebrate in 2020

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As South Florida professionals and entrepreneurs continue to face unique challenges brought on by COVID-19, the 4th annual SPARK with Luly B aims to help women SPARK their passion, motivation and much more. The actual LIVE experience designed for women by women, is the brainchild of consultant and best-selling author Luly B Carreras, aka Luly B. Slated for Tuesday October 20th, this year’s SPARK is produced in conjunction with boutique consultancy, Talento Unlimited , with a central purpose of empowering women to embrace the “funk” caused by the pandemic and provide the tools to positively pivot for a more successful and productive 2021.

The day-long event is designed like no other: an outdoor experience on the grounds of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair, home of Drive-In at the Fair. To allow flexibility for working professionals and parents with kids at home, the program will be offered twice on the same day, Session 1: 9:30 AM to 1 PM and Session 2: 3:30 to 7:00 PM. The dual sessions will also allow for participants to enjoy more space onsite and the ability to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Attendees will be able to park in spaces separated by 10 feet on each side and have the option to remain in their vehicles or set up their own areas with beach chairs and blankets next to their vehicles. The program is broadcast into each vehicle via a dedicated radio channel and each car is allowed a maximum of four (4) participants.

Undeterred by the circumstances that prevented it from taking place in an auditorium, the innovative and tenacious Miami businesswomen are excited to present this unique professional development solution for our shared ‘new normal’ in 2020.

“Anyone who knows me, knows that a global pandemic is no match for what I feel called to do,” says Carreras. “My passion is guiding women through their personal and professional transformations and SPARK is our Super Bowl. It’s the day we all gather to unapologetically be in our worth and celebrate who we are.”

Among the SPARK with Luly B. event partners are regional healthcare giants Baptist Health South Florida and Florida Blue, as well as local businesses and startups such as Serious Style, Inc. Our first-time media partner is LatinXnewswire which is offering attending small business owners a special discount to help Spark their brand awareness. A full list of growing sponsors is on the event website.

On the agenda are a diverse group of health, business, and wellness experts from a variety of industries, including a virtual appearance by Latina actress and activist, April Hernandez, a musical performance by Mexican singer and La Voz semi-finalist, Adriana Foster, and LIVE inspirational stories from South Florida radio and news talent including Jen Herrera of NBC6, 101.5 FM Morning Show host, Julie Guy, and IHeart personality, Gigi Diaz of Totally93.9 FM. The day will include reflection, writing, “interaction” play and dance with more than 200 likeminded professional women per session. Attendees will walk away with a renewed sense of purpose, new leadership and networking skills, powerful connections, self-care and mental wellness management tips, and the fuel to light up their lives.

Tickets are $57 per person or $197 per car (up to four attendees) and includes event access, giveaways, and a unique gift bag. All healthcare professionals are eligible for a discount on event tickets. More updates coming soon about Food sponsors and special performances.

ABOUT LULY B.

Luly B. serves a growing community of women business owners and entrepreneurs as a family-first speaker, consultant and author of the Amazon best-seller, Balance is Bull$h!t . She founded Chispa Marketing in 2006 after working for over a decade in corporate America for organizations including American Red Cross, Warner Bros. and Florida International University.

Luly restructured the award-winning boutique marketing firm to work around her life’s priorities and turned her obstacles and triumphs into the foundation for SPARK with Luly B; her merchandise line, BinspirationTM; one-on-one coaching and BOOST mastermind sessions; and her SUPER woman Retreat. Her message of empowerment, leadership, and confidence has reached thousands of women, including clients and partners like Macy’s, Procter & Gamble, and Dell.

ABOUT TALENTO UNLIMITED

Talento Unlimited is a boutique consultancy launched by multicultural, digital and event marketing expert Cristy Clavijo-Kish that develops custom content strategies for its roster of Latino and multicultural content creators and business influencers specializing in food, culture, music, activism, motivation and empowerment speaking. The team produces unique brand experiences and partners with events and venues to develop sponsorships programs and brand activations that drive revenue, results and ROI. Check out our full roster of services and talent via www.talentounlimited.com

ABOUT DRIVE IN AT THE FAIR

“Drive-In at The Fair” is located on the grounds of the annual Miami-Dade County Youth Fair at Coral Way and 109th Avenue. The new venue showcases classic and family-friendly movies, live concerts, plays and other performances and corporate events while allowing visitors to social distance and enjoy outdoor entertainment from the safety of their cars.

