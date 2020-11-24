Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Be the-Go To Lawyer for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Colorado-Get Much Better Compensation Results

"Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family.” — Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DENVER , COLORADO , USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to be the-go to lawyer for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma can exceed a million dollars--if the attorneys representing them know what they are doing. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Colorado or their family. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma with their initial VA claims submission-and there is no charge for this service. For more information, a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 is welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Pueblo, Greeley or anywhere in Colorado. https://Colorado.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Colorado the Colorado US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed Veteran, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital or VA centers:

The University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado for diagnosed victims in the Centennial State or the victim’s family: https://medschool.cuanschutz.edu/colorado-cancer-center.

Every US Navy ship or submarine built prior to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



