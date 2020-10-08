NNSA Administrator releases statement on 2020 Nobel Prize winner in physics

WASHINGTON –Today, Lisa E Gordon-Hagerty, Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) and the Department of Energy’s Under Secretary for Nuclear Security issued the following statement on the winner of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics, Dr. Andrea Ghez:

Congratulations to Andrea Ghez, this year’s co-recipient of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics. Now an esteemed professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, she has close ties with NNSA’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), beginning with her work at the Lick Observatory at University of California, Santa Cruz and at the Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Working alongside LLNL researchers, she helped create the Center for Adaptive Optics, which was led by LLNL.

Prior to her Nobel-winning co-discovery of a black hole in the center of Milky Way, Ghez helped lead the revolution in adaptive optics by working with LLNL researchers to develop and demonstrate the technology, create major improvements and catalyze advances nationwide. I am proud of the role our NNSA lab has played in development of adaptive optics and the discoveries that are being made as a result. I look forward to seeing how Ghez’s work will advance science and benefit generations to come.