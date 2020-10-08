Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants
Awardee
Project Area
Grant Amount
Units Approved
ATC Communications
Arapahoe
$512,000
169
Bluestem Network LLC
Pleasant Dale (Rural RDOF Area)
$658,965
223
Charter Communications, Inc.
Brule
$141,400
186
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.
Dunning (Rural)
$39,694
12
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.
Hyannis (Rural)
$151,734
25
Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.
Seneca (Rural)
$151,145
19
Country Mile Wireless, Inc
Cedar Creek
$89,439
100
Country Mile Wireless, Inc
Cedar Creek (Rural RDOF Area)
$138,605
100
Diode Communications
Beatrice (Pioneer Acres)
$117,000
26
Diode Communications
Beatrice (Rural Southwest RDOF Area)
$756,000
90
Diode Communications
Holmesville
$130,786
31
USA Communications, LLC
Atkinson
$580,798
638
USA Communications, LLC
Buffalo County (Block Group 1 - RDOF Area)
$1,441,000
400
USA Communications, LLC
Buffalo County (Block Group 4 - RDOF Area)
$400,720
116
USA Communications, LLC
Elwood
$281,206
361
USA Communications, LLC
Kearney (Antelope Ridge Development)
$173,410
89
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.
Franklin
$724,500
483
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.
Franklin (RDOF Area)
$554,657
128
Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.
Guide Rock
$403,443
28
Great Plains Communications
Callaway
$650,753
384
Great Plains Communications
Creighton
$1,707,081
748
Great Plains Communications
Deshler
$744,641
475
Great Plains Communications
Gordon
$1,507,733
1,009
Great Plains Communications
North Bend
$1,142,709
768
Great Plains Communications
Red Cloud
$2,018,372
796
Great Plains Communications
Sutherland
$1,134,424
608
Hamilton Telecommunications
Merrick County
$687,500
250
Infinity 8 Broadband
Rural Hickman
$147,279
68
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Banner County
$183,248
125
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Chase County
$207,885
225
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Cheyenne County
$228,044
140
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Deuel County
$131,178
200
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Garden County
$195,613
200
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Kimball County
$168,316
180
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Morrill County
$147,245
125
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Perkins County
$198,229
225
Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam
Scotts Bluff County
$396,563
450
Media King Communications
Macy
$115,954
230
Mobius Communications Company
Alliance (Westside Event Center)
$52,800
4
Mobius Communications Company
Alliance Airport
$122,720
26
Mobius Communications Company
Box Butte (RDOF Area)
$308,000
22
Mobius Communications Company
Box Butte County
$272,000
23
Mobius Communications Company
Dawes County (RDOF Area)
$320,000
26
NE Colorado Cellular, Inc.
Champion
$639,794
50
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Alma
$672,760
700
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Alma (Rural RDOF Area)
$216,592
143
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Beaver City
$395,758
435
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Beaver City (Rural RDOF Area)
$355,008
132
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Orleans (Rural RDOF Area)
$238,896
159
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Republican City
$271,520
227
Pinpoint Communications Inc.
Republican City (Rural RDOF Area)
$261,664
256
Skywave Wireless, Inc.
Tri-County (Cuming, Dodge, Burt)
$531,397
543
Spiral Communications
Union (Lake Waconda)
$34,536
220
Three River Telco
Ainsworth
$408,500
1,120
Three River Telco
O'Neill
$350,000
2,073
Windstream Nebraska, Inc.
Rural Ashland
$1,275,499
345
Windstream Nebraska, Inc.
Rural Garrison
$802,295
38
Windstream Nebraska, Inc.
Rural Geneva
$880,752
244
Windstream Nebraska, Inc.
Rural Hebron
$650,957
145
Windstream Nebraska, Inc.
Rural Louisville
$1,307,901
239
Total
$29,528,620
17,600