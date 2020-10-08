Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

Awardee

Project Area

Grant Amount

Units Approved

ATC Communications

Arapahoe

 $512,000

             169 

Bluestem Network LLC

Pleasant Dale (Rural RDOF Area)

 $658,965

             223 

Charter Communications, Inc.

Brule

 $141,400

             186 

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Dunning (Rural)

 $39,694

               12 

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Hyannis (Rural)

 $151,734

               25 

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Seneca (Rural)

 $151,145

               19 

Country Mile Wireless, Inc

Cedar Creek

 $89,439

             100 

Country Mile Wireless, Inc

Cedar Creek (Rural RDOF Area)

 $138,605

             100 

Diode Communications

Beatrice (Pioneer Acres)

 $117,000

               26 

Diode Communications

Beatrice (Rural Southwest RDOF Area)

 $756,000

               90 

Diode Communications

Holmesville

 $130,786

               31 

USA Communications, LLC

Atkinson

 $580,798

             638 

USA Communications, LLC

Buffalo County (Block Group 1 - RDOF Area)

 $1,441,000

             400 

USA Communications, LLC

Buffalo County (Block Group 4 - RDOF Area)

 $400,720

             116 

USA Communications, LLC

Elwood

 $281,206

             361 

USA Communications, LLC

Kearney (Antelope Ridge Development)

 $173,410

               89 

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Franklin

 $724,500 

             483 

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Franklin (RDOF Area)

 $554,657

             128 

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Guide Rock

 $403,443

               28 

Great Plains Communications

Callaway

 $650,753

             384 

Great Plains Communications

Creighton

 $1,707,081

             748 

Great Plains Communications

Deshler

 $744,641

             475 

Great Plains Communications

Gordon

 $1,507,733

          1,009 

Great Plains Communications

North Bend

 $1,142,709

             768 

Great Plains Communications

Red Cloud

 $2,018,372

             796 

Great Plains Communications

Sutherland

 $1,134,424

             608 

Hamilton Telecommunications 

Merrick County

 $687,500

             250 

Infinity 8 Broadband

Rural Hickman

 $147,279

               68 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Banner County

 $183,248

             125 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Chase County

 $207,885

             225 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Cheyenne County

 $228,044

             140 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Deuel County

 $131,178

             200 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Garden County

 $195,613

             200 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Kimball County

 $168,316

             180 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Morrill County

 $147,245

             125 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Perkins County

 $198,229

             225 

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Scotts Bluff County

 $396,563

             450 

Media King Communications

Macy

 $115,954

             230 

Mobius Communications Company

Alliance (Westside Event Center)

 $52,800

                 4 

Mobius Communications Company

Alliance Airport

 $122,720

               26 

Mobius Communications Company

Box Butte (RDOF Area)

 $308,000

               22 

Mobius Communications Company

Box Butte County

 $272,000

               23 

Mobius Communications Company

Dawes County (RDOF Area)

 $320,000

               26 

NE Colorado Cellular, Inc.

Champion

 $639,794

               50 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Alma

 $672,760

             700 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Alma (Rural RDOF Area)

 $216,592

             143 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Beaver City

 $395,758

             435 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Beaver City (Rural RDOF Area)

 $355,008

             132 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Orleans (Rural RDOF Area)

 $238,896

             159 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Republican City

 $271,520

             227 

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Republican City (Rural RDOF Area)

 $261,664

             256 

Skywave Wireless, Inc.

Tri-County (Cuming, Dodge, Burt)

 $531,397

             543 

Spiral Communications

Union (Lake Waconda)

 $34,536

             220 

Three River Telco

Ainsworth

 $408,500

          1,120 

Three River Telco

O'Neill

 $350,000

          2,073 

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Ashland

 $1,275,499

             345 

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Garrison

 $802,295

               38 

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Geneva

 $880,752

             244 

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Hebron

 $650,957

             145 

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Louisville

 $1,307,901

             239 

 

Total

$29,528,620

17,600

Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

