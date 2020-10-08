Accomplished Singer-Songwriter Patrick Davis To Release Couch Covers Album Inspired by COVID-19 Pandemic
Debut Single “Pink Moon” Released Friday, October 9; Full Album Available December 4
The response to the Couch Covers series from my social media fan base was beautiful. I honestly never expected this cover series to turn into an album, but that is exactly what happened.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic caused global social and economic disruption, Tennessee-born, South Carolina-raised and Nashville-based, Patrick Davis, found himself at a creative crossroads. In search of a way to continue to deliver music to his fans while at the same time desperate for relief from the world’s uncertainty, Davis did what he does best – he picked up his guitar. From there, Couch Covers was born.
For more than two months, each night on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, Davis would go live from his couch, many times with his three dogs by his side, and play a cover of a song he often learned that morning.
“I started the Couch Covers series back in mid-March upon realizing that myself and pretty much the whole world was stuck at home looking for something to take their minds off of the insanity that was happening all around us,” shares Davis. “For me, learning and recording these songs was a real blessing as it kept me busy in those early days of COVID, which I assume we all found rather stressful and in some ways terrifying.”
After receiving an incredibly strong response with an upwards of 100,000 views and listens collectively on social media and his website, Davis went from the couch to the studio to record the songs for a full album. Backed by his studio Midnight Choir, Davis recorded 10 of the 70 songs he covered from his couch.
“The response to the Couch Covers series from my social media fan base was beautiful. I honestly never expected this cover series to turn into an album, but that is exactly what happened,” adds Davis.
The debut single, a cover of “Pink Moon” by Nick Drake, will be released this Friday, October 9th. Pre-save it on Spotify.
“I love the Couch Covers version of "Pink Moon" for a number of reasons. First, Nick Drake's original version of the song is breathtakingly gorgeous. Second, I’m not sure many people in the world know much about Nick Drake or "Pink Moon" so it is really nice to think that maybe someone will get turned onto a songwriter/artist that they have never heard before,” concludes Davis.
The Couch Covers album will be released everywhere on December 4, 2021 and include hits such as "Rocket Man" by Elton John, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” made famous by Judy Garland and a favorite of Davis’ mother, and "Imagine" by John Lennon.
In addition to the digital version, the album is also being released on Vinyl & CD and is available for pre-order now on patrickdavismusic.com. For a limited time, all pre-orders are signed copies of the Vinyl and CD.
