Three Part FREE Webinar Series - The Future Of Telehealth

A Three-Part Partnership Webinar Series: URAC & AHIP Discuss the Future of Telehealth

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC and AHIP have partnered to present a series of three FREE webinars on the Future Of Telehealth, the webinar will discuss some of the most prominent issues facing payers and providers due to the increased telehealth usage arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. These expert conversations will delve into the issues that matter most and will offer new insights on how telehealth can be used to advance patient care, lower costs, and improve health outcomes.

  • Session 1 - Ensuring Quality Care in Telehealth EncountersTuesday, October 20, 4:00pm to 4:45pm
  • Session 2 - Increasing Access to Care with TelehealthThursday, October 29, 3:00pm to 3:45pm
  • Session 3 - Working Title: Telehealth for Chronic Disease ManagementFriday, November 13, 2:00pm to 2:45

Learn more and register for this three-part webinar at this link - https://www.urac.org/events/future-telehealth

Laura Wood, Director
URAC
202-326-3968
communications@urac.org

