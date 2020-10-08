English Language Arts Standards Development | Nebraska Department of Education
A group of educators (teachers, administrators, ESU staff, postsecondary representatives), led by the Nebraska Department of Education, began the work of developing the Nebraska 2021 College- and Career-Ready English Language Arts Standards in April of 2020. The standards create the framework for K-12 English Language Arts education in Nebraska. The anticipated approval date by the State Board of Education is Spring 2021.
More information will be coming soon.