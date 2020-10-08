Eric Allison and Chris Eales Announce the Launch of Staffing Venture Capital Inc.
Staffing and recruiting executives Eric Allison and Chris Eales recently unveiled their latest venture: an investment group named Staffing Venture Capital Inc.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After gaining a combined 50 years of experience in the field, staffing & recruiting executives, Eric Allison and Chris Eales announced the launch of Staffing Venture Capital (SVC) Inc, an investment group which seeks to leverage economies of scale and create robust opportunities for business development.
Staffing Venture Capital’s unique business model will focus exclusively on companies within the staffing and recruiting industry. Although firms within this industry are not generally desirable add-ons for other companies, SVC will invest in them using a dedicated fund of $20M with minority investments of between 1x and 4x EBITDA with equity stakes ranging from 20% to 40%. By committing to a number of smaller deals, SVC intends to reach $100MM in revenues and $11M EBITDA within two calendar years.
Staffing Venture Capital boasts a broad network of more than 14,000 staffing firms globally and more than 300 strategic and institutional investors. Collectively, the company leaders’ more than five decades of experience in the field makes them experts in unlocking unique opportunities for portfolio companies to realize shared synergies.
About Eric Allison
Eric Allison is a Las Vegas-based serial entrepreneur, recruiting executive, and founder of Staffing Venture Capital Inc. In his 30 years of experience, Allison has owned and operated four successful staffing firms.
With experience in both the buy-side and sell-side, Allison also possesses an in-depth and multi-faceted understanding of mergers & acquisitions. Currently, he leads a winning team of global M&A advisors for the staffing and recruiting industry with presences in both the US and Asia. Allison is known by his peers as a dynamic, passionate visionary with remarkable M&A instincts.
About Chris Eales
Chris is the CEO and Founder of Premier Healthcare Professionals (PHP) and its portfolio of companies. Chris has spent 30+ years in the staffing industry and brings an insider’s view of business operations, performance management, and growth.
Prior to PHP, he worked with several listed companies in finance and operations capacities to help them scale sustainably. Chris holds a Chartered Accountant designation and is a former professional athlete.
