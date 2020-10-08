Miller & Miller's online-only Canadiana & Historic Objects auction on Saturday, Oct. 24, features two superb collections

Oil on panel of a horse attributed to Canadian artist John J. Kenyon (1862-1937) titled Craigie, from the 1890s, 13 inches by 10 inches, in a gilt plaster frame (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

Rare copy of Volume 1 of Philip Miller’s Descriptions of the Figures of Plants (English, 1760), with 300 color copper plates and pressed folia between the pages (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

Early 19th century example of Newton’s Celestial Library Globe (English), on a cast iron base, with 12 applied engraved gores, the globe 17 inches in diameter (est. CA$4,000-$6,000).

There are four oil on board paintings in the auction by the noted Canadian artist Homer Ransford Watson (1855-1936) including this one titled Spring on a Country Road (est. CA$2,500-$3,000).