Gov. Ricketts Announces Recipients of Rural Broadband Grants

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the award of more than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access Rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “The enhanced service will equip more of our rural communities with the technology needed to conduct business online, make virtual health visits, and engage in distance learning opportunities.”

The Broadband program was one of four grants designed and administered by DED this year to support the state’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the need for a more concentrated, collaborative effort to improve our state’s broadband infrastructure,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.  “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”

The Broadband grant opportunity—made possible by federal CARES Act funding, including $1.08 billion of Coronavirus Relief funds allocated to the State of Nebraska—was announced by DED last spring.  The grants target areas of the state where high speed internet service is nonexistent or subpar based on the FCC standard of 25/3 Mbps download/upload speeds.

When all projects are completed, a minimum of 17,600 housing units will gain the ability to subscribe to broadband internet service.  Most of the projects being awarded are scheduled for completion by the end of the year, with controls in place to ensure agreements are executed as planned in a timely manner.

The recipients of the Rural Broadband Remote Access Grants are listed below:

2020 Remote Access Rural Broadband Recipients

RDOF = Rural Digital Opportunity Fund

Units Approved = Minimum housing units newly capable of subscribing to broadband following project completion.

Awardee

Project Area

Grant Amount

Units Approved

ATC Communications

Arapahoe

 $512,000

             169

Bluestem Network LLC

Pleasant Dale (Rural RDOF Area)

 $658,965

             223

Charter Communications, Inc.

Brule

 $141,400

             186

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Dunning (Rural)

 $39,694

               12

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Hyannis (Rural)

 $151,734

               25

Consolidated Telephone Company, Inc.

Seneca (Rural)

 $151,145

               19

Country Mile Wireless, Inc

Cedar Creek

 $89,439

             100

Country Mile Wireless, Inc

Cedar Creek (Rural RDOF Area)

 $138,605

             100

Diode Communications

Beatrice (Pioneer Acres)

 $117,000

               26

Diode Communications

Beatrice (Rural Southwest RDOF Area)

 $756,000

               90

Diode Communications

Holmesville

 $130,786

               31

USA Communications, LLC

Atkinson

 $580,798

             638

USA Communications, LLC

Buffalo County (Block Group 1 – RDOF Area)

 $1,441,000

             400

USA Communications, LLC

Buffalo County (Block Group 4 – RDOF Area)

 $400,720

             116

USA Communications, LLC

Elwood

 $281,206

             361

USA Communications, LLC

Kearney (Antelope Ridge Development)

 $173,410

               89

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Franklin

 $724,500

             483

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Franklin (RDOF Area)

 $554,657

             128

Glenwood Telecommunications, Inc.

Guide Rock

 $403,443

               28

Great Plains Communications

Callaway

 $650,753

             384

Great Plains Communications

Creighton

 $1,707,081

             748

Great Plains Communications

Deshler

 $744,641

             475

Great Plains Communications

Gordon

 $1,507,733

          1,009

Great Plains Communications

North Bend

 $1,142,709

             768

Great Plains Communications

Red Cloud

 $2,018,372

             796

Great Plains Communications

Sutherland

 $1,134,424

             608

Hamilton Telecommunications

Merrick County

 $687,500

             250

Infinity 8 Broadband

Rural Hickman

 $147,279

               68

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Banner County

 $183,248

             125

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Chase County

 $207,885

             225

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Cheyenne County

 $228,044

             140

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Deuel County

 $131,178

             200

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Garden County

 $195,613

             200

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Kimball County

 $168,316

             180

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Morrill County

 $147,245

             125

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Perkins County

 $198,229

             225

Inventive Wireless of Nebraska, LLC dba Vistabeam

Scotts Bluff County

 $396,563

             450

Media King Communications

Macy

 $115,954

             230

Mobius Communications Company

Alliance (Westside Event Center)

 $52,800

                 4

Mobius Communications Company

Alliance Airport

 $122,720

               26

Mobius Communications Company

Box Butte (RDOF Area)

 $308,000

               22

Mobius Communications Company

Box Butte County

 $272,000

               23

Mobius Communications Company

Dawes County (RDOF Area)

 $320,000

               26

NE Colorado Cellular, Inc.

Champion

 $639,794

               50

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Alma

 $672,760

             700

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Alma (Rural RDOF Area)

 $216,592

             143

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Beaver City

 $395,758

             435

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Beaver City (Rural RDOF Area)

 $355,008

             132

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Orleans (Rural RDOF Area)

 $238,896

             159

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Republican City

 $271,520

             227

Pinpoint Communications Inc.

Republican City (Rural RDOF Area)

 $261,664

             256

Skywave Wireless, Inc.

Tri-County (Cuming, Dodge, Burt)

 $531,397

             543

Spiral Communications

Union (Lake Waconda)

 $34,536

             220

Three River Telco

Ainsworth

 $408,500

          1,120

Three River Telco

O’Neill

 $350,000

          2,073

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Ashland

 $1,275,499

             345

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Garrison

 $802,295

               38

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Geneva

 $880,752

             244

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Hebron

 $650,957

             145

Windstream Nebraska, Inc.

Rural Louisville

 $1,307,901

             239

Total

$29,528,620

17,600

Visit opportunity.nebraska.gov and getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/broadband-grant for more info.  To learn more about how Nebraska’s federal Coronavirus Relief funds are being used, visit coronavirus.nebraska.gov/relief-fund.

 

Distribution channels:


