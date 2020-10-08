Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
F&G seeking information about elk calf shot and left to waste in Unit 51

An elk calf was shot and left to waste Sept. 24 at the mouth of Deep Creek in Unit 51. Fish and Game Conservation Officers are looking for any information the public may have to help solve this case.

At the time of the incident only archery seasons were open in the area. "The calf was shot with a small caliber rifle," says Conservation Officer Joe Heald. "If anyone heard a gunshot in the area during that time and has some information, I would appreciate a call."

Fish and Game is asking anyone with information in this case to help us with the investigation by calling Conservation Officer Joe Heald 208-993-0429, the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

