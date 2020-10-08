Waterfowl season opens Oct. 19 for most of Idaho

The waterfowl season opens Monday, Oct. 19 in much of Idaho, and has been open since Oct. 3 in Eastern Idaho and Valley County (Area 2).

The season opener for duck hunting in Area 1, which includes most of the state, was shifted later this year, so that the 107-day season ends as late as allowed within the federal framework, on Jan. 31. A shorter scaup season opens on Nov. 7 in Area 1.

For some parts of the state, seasons for white-fronted geese and light geese (including Blue, Ross's and Snow Geese) start later than duck and Canada goose seasons, allowing for late season hunting opportunities. Hunters can find more information and area maps in the Idaho Migratory Game Bird 2020-21 Seasons & Rules booklet.

All hunters must have a valid hunting license or hunting passport, a Migratory Bird (HIP) permit, and hunters 16 years old or older must have a federal migratory bird stamp. Nontoxic shot is required to hunt waterfowl.