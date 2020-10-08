Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet Oct. 14 and 15

The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet Oct. 14 and 15 via video conference.

The commission will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, for a pre-audit briefing by McGee, Hearne & Paiz (MHP), LLC, certified public accountants. MHP will share its plans for carrying out WYDOT’s FY 2020 audit.

The commission will also meet for its regular business meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics on the attached meeting agenda.

For more information about the meeting, please contact the Transportation Commission secretary at (307) 777-4007 or by email at Commission Secretary. To join the pre-audit briefing or the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.