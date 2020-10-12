Copenhaver Consulting and The Submarine Way Enter Into a Strategic Partnership
Driven by a passion for effective leadership and stronger communities, The Submarine Way and Copenhaver Consulting are merging their collective expertise.
All of us are better than one of us- so let's come together and be better.”AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Submarine Way and Copenhaver Consulting are excited to announce their partnership! These organizations are passionate about leadership in communities and police departments. Copenhaver Consulting, Deke Copenhaver, launched his new leadership effort first through his best selling book, The Changemaker. Deke’s organization focuses on economic development in communities. Deke spearheaded unprecedented growth in his nine years as mayor in Augusta, Ga. He also specializes in helping communities with media, strategic planning, and crisis management communication in municipalities. Deke drove next level innovation and crisis management solutions during his time as mayor and can help your organization, too.
— Deke, Deb & John
The Submarine Way, led by Deborah Cake Fortin and John Gregory Vincent, is passionate about inclusive leadership and bring this unique patent published system to communities to improve culture internally and externally. They solve conflict management issues, poor communication, collaboration challenges and they drive deeper teaming and interdependence, what they call, crew-munity. Police connect better to their communities through this innovative approach, and city leadership is more inclusive and more focused on their citizens. The Submarine Way program is based on their best selling book, Diversity and Inclusion, The Submarine Way. These two organizations, coupled with their powerful programs and books, will be driving better community leadership everywhere.
This partnership has been created to effectively address, the issues small to mid-sized cities must solve to thrive in today's world:
-Growth in small to medium cities
-A more community-centric police
-More inclusive leaders with a broader understanding of the power of diversity
-Equitable and inclusive perception from the community and towards the community
-Deescalating crisis situations, focusing on better relationships
-EEO focus. Head off issues before they result in a lawsuit
These are some of the areas we improve and maximize for our clients. We have been doing it for decades individually and now we bring our collective expertise to small to mid-sized cities to magnify our impact. Reach out today to learn more.
Deborah Cake Fortin
The Submarine Way
+1 843-617-9191
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn