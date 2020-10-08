U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) Lane Closures Next Week as First Stage of Viaduct Rehabilitation in Philadelphia Nears Completion

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime left lane closures will be in place in both directions next week on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) as the contractor works to complete the first major stage of viaduct rehabilitation and prepares for a traffic shift in late October that will start the next stage of work on the Wayne Junction Viaduct over SEPTA tracks and the Nicetown neighborhood in North Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 6:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, southbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between 17th Street and Fox Street; and

Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, northbound U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) will be reduced to a single lane between Fox Street and 17th Street.

Traffic in either direction also may be slowed periodically for activities in the work area during the overnight construction. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling on U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Expressway) through the work area because slowdowns and backups will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The contractor expects to complete placement of the new deck in the median of the half-mile-long viaduct during the week of October 19 and begin work to establish a new traffic pattern in the work zone.

The new pattern will place one lane of southbound traffic on the rehabilitated median, with a second southbound lane remaining on the outside lane. Two lanes of northbound traffic will remain on the northbound side.

Once the new pattern is in place, work will get underway to rehabilitate and repave the southbound left lane area of the structure, Stage 2 of the project. The Stage 2 pattern will remain in place until spring 2021. The entire project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

South State, Inc. of Bridgeton, N.J. is the general contractor on the $89.2 million project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. For more information, visit www.us1wav.com.

