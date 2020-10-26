WCG to Host October 28 Blood Drive in Colorado Springs
WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a mobile blood drive on Wednesday, October 28, in partnership with Vitalant.
The country needs blood now more than ever.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc., located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The group of tax consultants is partnering with First National Bank of Flying Horse, The Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant to provide a safe and convenient way to donate blood. According to Vitalant, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood.
Tina Watson, CPA, founding Partner of WCG, “Our last two blood drives have collected a combined 114 units, which is amazing, but we want to donate more. The country needs blood now more than ever.”
Per Vitalant’s questions and answers, “blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.” They continue in response to safety, “our staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at all blood drives and donation centers. These include wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile single-use collection sets for every donation/collection, and arm scrubbing for 30 seconds.” They are also requiring all donors to wear a mask during collection.
Vitalant will also be testing for COVID-19 antibodies and will alert donors with the results through their donor portal. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and also schedule a donor time on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive. Should scheduling difficulties arise, please contact WCG directly for assistance.
WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items as part of their blood donation.
