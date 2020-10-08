HR Tech Outlook names Financial Fitness for Life “Company of the Year – 2020”

/EIN News/ -- LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Fitness for Life has been recognized as one among the elite group of companies that are featured in the 2020 Financial Wellness edition of HR Tech Outlook magazine.

“We are glad to announce Financial Fitness for Life as the company of the year – 2020 and one of the Top 10 Financial Wellness Consulting/Service Companies – 2020,” said Hanna Wilson, Managing Editor of HR Tech Outlook. “This recognition is a testament to great technology, innovative solutions and world-class service that Financial Fitness for Life is providing to improve the wellbeing of employees and, ultimately, increase workplace performance.”

Financial Fitness for Life offers a comprehensive financial wellness solution that couples in-person financial wellness coaching with best-in-class technology to help companies quantify the impact of financial stress on their business. Since its inception in 2018, the firm has grown significantly, serving retirement plan participants in all 50 U.S. states and expanding assets by over 1.5 billion dollars.

“This kind of recognition verifies the hard work our team puts in for our clients,” said Christian Mango, president of Financial Fitness For Life. “We’re always striving to innovate, especially in times like these when people need help with financial wellness the most.”

In addition to financial wellness, data analytics and financial technology, Financial Fitness for Life helps advisors and plan sponsors implement individualized managed investment accounts for employees. Financial Fitness for Life’s guiding principles are to improve the well-being of every employee and to enhance the performance of every organization by thinking differently about the retirement plan.

About Financial Fitness for Life

Financial Fitness for Life combines face-to-face education services with leading-edge technology to help serve employers and their employees on their journey to financial fitness. The firm improve the lives of employees by meeting them where they are, understanding their unique financial situation, and providing on-going financial coaching to help them take the steps—big or small—that they are comfortable taking. Financial Fitness for Life is dedicated to increasing the employer's profitability by improving the productivity and overall well-being of their employees. For more information, visit: www.fitrusts.com

