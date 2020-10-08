Local Austin company, Coherent Logix, supports the rollout of ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV)
Local Austin company, Coherent Logix, supports the rollout of ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV)
AUSTIN, TEXAS –– October 8, 2020 –– Coherent Logix’s NextGen TV has been receiving live broadcast transmissions of KXAN-TV (NBC), KEYE-TV (CBS), KNVA (CW), and KBVO-CD (MyNet) from their very first broadcasts. They launched their NextGen TV transmissions on October 6, 2020. This is part of the nationwide rollout of NextGen TV which Coherent Logix has been supporting since its early deployment of ATSC 1.0.
Coherent Logix is a local, Austin based company that has been manufacturing semiconductors for over 15 years. Our first chip, the HyperX™ was deployed in 2007, when the TV industry wanted to add mobile capabilities to the nations digital TV broadcasting standard. This year, Coherent Logix is introducing a
NextGen TV receiver to support the broadcast industry’s new digital TV standard.
NextGen TV broadcasting brings TV and streaming to your home and mobile device. The system is new and designed for your viewing satisfaction, including 4K video and greatly improved audio capabilities. It is a revolutionary platform that is bringing TV broadcasting to the next generation.
Coherent Logix works to help “keep Austin weird” with many of their employees being involved in the local Austin community. Many of their employees live locally and help support the ever-growing and changing Austin economy, some graduating from UT Austin. “Coherent Logix was founded in Austin and are proud of our local roots. We are a leader in broadcasting technologies and proud to see NextGen TV enter the Austin market.” -Michael Doerr, Coherent Logix President and CEO.
About Coherent Logix
Coherent Logix is a leading provider of programmable processors in markets and applications areas requiring low-power, high-throughput, real-time, cost-effective computing solutions. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coherent Logix introduced the unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007, enabling the consolidation of new and current functions and systems to meet converging market requirements. This technology is fit for applications such as Media, computer vision/AI, 5G, military/aerospace and home IoT environments where field-upgradeable processing and communications coupled with very low-power consumption are a must.
