The NH Fish and Game Department Cancels November’s Salmon Sunday

CONTACT: Scott Decker: 603-271-2501 John Viar: 603-744-5470 October 8, 2020

Concord, NH – 2020’s Salmon Sunday event has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency to ensure the safety of New Hampshire’s residents and visitors. Interested individuals should watch for an educational video of the salmon spawning process to be shared on social media later in November. The Inland Fisheries team plans on the return of the “live” event in 2021.

For several decades, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Inland Fisheries Division has hosted Salmon Sunday at the Pope Dam on the Melvin River in Tuftonborough (Melvin Village), NH. This event, traditionally held the first Sunday after Veteran’s Day in November, offers the public an opportunity to learn about the Granite State’s landlocked salmon fishery by participating in the spawning of female salmon by fertilizing their eggs with milt from available male salmon. Fisheries biologists would engage the public and get kids involved in the spawning and fish culture process. Salmon Sunday would draw up to 200 people as its popularity grew with many crowding around the fenced-in spawning facility for an up-close look at the annual process of gathering salmon eggs. Because there is no way for biologists to demonstrate their work without the public being in close proximity, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event.