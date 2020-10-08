Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,514 in the last 365 days.

The NH Fish and Game Department Cancels November’s Salmon Sunday

CONTACT: Scott Decker: 603-271-2501 John Viar: 603-744-5470 October 8, 2020

Concord, NH – 2020’s Salmon Sunday event has been cancelled in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency to ensure the safety of New Hampshire’s residents and visitors. Interested individuals should watch for an educational video of the salmon spawning process to be shared on social media later in November. The Inland Fisheries team plans on the return of the “live” event in 2021.

For several decades, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Inland Fisheries Division has hosted Salmon Sunday at the Pope Dam on the Melvin River in Tuftonborough (Melvin Village), NH. This event, traditionally held the first Sunday after Veteran’s Day in November, offers the public an opportunity to learn about the Granite State’s landlocked salmon fishery by participating in the spawning of female salmon by fertilizing their eggs with milt from available male salmon. Fisheries biologists would engage the public and get kids involved in the spawning and fish culture process. Salmon Sunday would draw up to 200 people as its popularity grew with many crowding around the fenced-in spawning facility for an up-close look at the annual process of gathering salmon eggs. Because there is no way for biologists to demonstrate their work without the public being in close proximity, the decision was made to cancel this year’s event.

You just read:

The NH Fish and Game Department Cancels November’s Salmon Sunday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.