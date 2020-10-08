Keystroke Dynamics Market Size Escalate $754.86 Million, Growing at 24.7% CAGR By 2025, Says AMR
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, rise in investments in keystroke dynamics technology among the government & BFSI sectors. ”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Keystroke Dynamics Market by Component (Software and Service), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Authentication Type (Static Authentication and Continuous Authentication), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, and Others), and Application (Identity Proofing, Continuous Authentication, Risk and Compliance Management, and Fraud Detection and Prevention): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025". The research provides in-depth analysis of the industry dynamics, key market segments, market size & estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global keystroke dynamics market accounted for $129.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $754.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% through 2025.
— Pramod Borasi
Increase in the number of fraudulent digital transactions worldwide and rise in demand for multi-modular biometrics drive the growth of the global keystroke dynamics market. However, issues related to performance and interoperability coupled with lack of awareness about this technology hamper the market growth. On the contrary, growing need for advanced security measures in the Internet of Things (IoT) landscape is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 30.7% through 2025, owing to ease of installation and cost-effectiveness of keystroke dynamics solutions among SMEs. However, the large enterprises segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total revenue, owing to the increasing need for securing digital transactions in large enterprises and introduction of the "bring your own device" concept.
The software segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing three-fourths of the total revenue, owing to rise in demand for multimodal biometrics alongside associated benefits such as accurate real-time detection. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period, owing to aggrandized need for periodic release of security updates and provision of maintenance services for existing infrastructure.
The static authentication segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period, owing to the increase in applications of static authentication during sign-in process for authenticating legitimate users. However, continuous authentication segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of the total market share, owing to the surge in end-user industry applications such as risk and compliance management and fraud detection & prevention.
North America region contributed the largest share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2017. This is attributed to the increased demand for security and verification on account of the surge in cyberattacks and data breaches in this region and rise in demand for multimodal biometrics in government databases, large organizations, and defense sector for safeguarding confidential data. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in online transactions, growth of the e-commerce industry, and increase in expenditure by government and BFSI organizations to beef up security to safeguard data.
Key Market Players in the Report:
