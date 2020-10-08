F&G Commission approves limiting sales of nonresident disabled American veteran reduced-price deer and elk tags

Idaho Fish and Game Commission on Oct. 8 advanced new rules for 2021 Legislative approval including a limit on the number of reduced-price deer and elk tags available for nonresident disabled American veterans. The new limit is 500 nonresident DAV deer tags and 300 nonresident DAV elk tags for over-the-counter deer and elk hunts, which was previously approved by the Commission as a temporary rule and takes effect Dec. 1, 2020.

Because the number of nonresident DAV reduced-price tags will be limited for over-the-counter hunts, they are expected to sell out quickly and will go on sale Dec. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

This change affects only nonresident DAV tags, so availability of resident DAV tags remains unchanged. If reduced-price nonresident DAV tags sell out, nonresident disabled American veteran hunters can still buy an adult nonresident tag at full price. They may also apply for controlled hunts, and if they draw, they can purchase the tag at the reduced price.

The new limit is part of an ongoing effort to reduce hunter congestion because crowding is affecting hunter satisfaction.

The Fish and Game Commission has long managed nonresident participation in controlled hunts and capped elk zones. Limits on the over-the-counter deer and elk DAV tags is the next step in the Commission’s effort to manage congestion, but still provide nonresident disabled American veterans with over-the-counter opportunities for general deer and elk hunts.