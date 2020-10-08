Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Do You Owe District Taxes? Make Easy Payments Via MyTax.DC.gov

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) reminds taxpayers that there are payment options available for any outstanding tax liabilities owed to the District of Columbia.

OTR’s tax portal, MyTax.DC.gov provides the convenience of making online payments 24/7.

Online Payment Agreement

District taxpayers with an outstanding tax liability can apply for an online payment agreement by logging in to their MyTax.DC.gov account. The “How to Request a Payment Agreement” tutorial is a helpful resource in setting up a payment agreement.

Payment Options

To remit a payment, taxpayers should log in to their MyTax.DC.gov account, which allows them to pay directly from their bank account for free or pay with their credit/debit card for a fee.

Contact OTR

For assistance with MyTax.DC.gov and/or account-related questions, please contact OTR’s e-Services Unit at (202) 759-1946 or via email at [email protected].

