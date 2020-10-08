First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces CSX Pride In Service Scholarship Recipients

The Foundation awards 94 scholarships to youth from across the country to pursue post-secondary education

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF), a nonprofit organization that supports children of first responders and their families, and CSX, a premier transportation company, announce the CSX Pride in Service Scholarship recipients for the 2020/2021 academic year.



There are a total of 94 new and returning scholars residing in CSX’s 23-state operational network. The CSX Pride in Service Scholarships have been awarded to children of first responders, many of whom have been killed or injured in the line of duty. Each scholar is awarded up to $6,250 for a single academic year. Awards are based on financial need as well as academic merit, demonstrated leadership, outstanding performance in the arts or sports and community volunteerism. Recipients are encouraged to reapply annually for a maximum of four years.

“On behalf of First Responders Children’s Foundation, I would like to congratulate all of the CSX Pride in Service scholars for pursuing a college education,” said Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children’s Foundation. “These young people are the future of our country and we are proud of their passion, resilience and commitment to attaining a degree during these challenging times.”

Upon hearing the news of their award, a number of recipients have reached out to First Responders Children’s Foundation with heartfelt notes of gratitude. Madison Harris, a recipient attending University of Virginia, Class of 2025, wrote:

“Thank you, First Responders Children’s Foundation as well as CSX for awarding me $2,500 for the CSX Pride in Service Scholarship! I am very honored and appreciative to have been selected. I will continue pushing myself to keep up my grades, give back to the community and do my best to make a difference!”

Thomas Caputo recorded a video message to express his thoughts on winning the scholarship. Thomas comes from a long lineage of first responders, including his grandfather and uncle, both of whom passed on 9/11. In addition, his father is suffering from a 9/11-related illness. In his message, Thomas shares how his choice to pursue nursing at Villanova University was shaped by his family’s commitment to service and the ultimate sacrifices his family made on that fateful day.

The CSX Pride in Service scholars come from diverse backgrounds and are pursuing a range of academic disciplines including accounting, economics, engineering, finance, history, illustration, marketing, nursing, theology and wildlife conservation.

“Congratulations to all CSX Pride in Service Scholarship recipients,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX. “When we launched CSX Pride in Service two years ago, we set out to provide critical financial assistance to first responders and their families, including support for their children’s academic pursuits. We are proud to have a hand in helping 94 additional children of first responders pursue their dreams this year.”

FRCF is accepting scholarship applications on a rolling basis. Children of first responders who are attending or plan to attend a post-secondary institution can learn more and apply at www.1strcf.org.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

For almost 20 years, First Responders Children's Foundation has been providing college scholarships to the children of first responder parents who have been injured or lost in the line of duty. The Foundation also awards grants to families enduring significant financial hardship and supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations to benefit children or the communities in which they live. The First Responders Children's Foundation COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund was established in March 2020 to provide financial hardship grants, PPE, and hotel accommodations to first responders on the front lines of the pandemic. The Foundation also pays for funerals of first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice. More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. For more information, visit csx.com.