Global Non Invasive Glucose Monitor Market Size & Forecasts to 2026 with COVID-19 Impact
/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor Market will create a CAGR assessment of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The rising preference for non-invasive, or needle-free continuous monitoring of sugar levels is the prime reason for this market to grow in the forecast period. In line with this, and considering the profit the market will gain for non-invasive testing in the forecast period. Many players have launched home-based needleless blood glucose testing devices or sensors. However, the primitive driver of the growing geriatric diabetic population will be the sole reason for the market to excel in the coming years.
Key Market Insights:
- The non-invasive glucose monitor market will create at a CAGR assessment of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026
- The measuring devices will produce the most noteworthy income and have the biggest offer in the market
- The Asia Pacific will grow faster than North America in terms of CAGR%, attributable to rising inclination and requirement for effortless far off patient observing
Major companies in the market are Google, Abbott Diabetes Care, Medtronic, Apple, Alertgy, Integrity Applications, Senseonics, NovioSense BV, GENEXO, Nemaura Medical, Ambrosia Systems Inc., Glucology, Sano Intelligence, Biolinq, Echo Therapeutics, Siren, GraphWear, Socrates Health Solutions, FeetMe, Dexcom, Insulet Corporation, Diabeloop, mySugr, One Drop and EasyGlucose among others.
- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
- Measuring Device
- Monitoring Patches
- Fabric Patches
- Herbal Patches
- Continuous Monitoring Sensors
- Smart Lenses
- Smart Watches
- Monitoring Patches
- Transmitter
- Software/ App
- Measuring Device
- Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
- Arm/ Wrist
- Ear Lobe
- Forefinger and Thumb
- Cornea/ Eye
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
- Intensive Insulin Therapy
- Hypoglycemia
- Diabetic Foot Ulcer Tracking
- Intensive Insulin Therapy
- End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
- Home Healthcare Setting
- Healthcare Provider
- Research Institutes
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026)
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
