Global Non Invasive Glucose Monitor Market Size & Forecasts to 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Non-Invasive Glucose Monitor Market will create a CAGR assessment of 10.5% from 2020 to 2026. The rising preference for non-invasive, or needle-free continuous monitoring of sugar levels is the prime reason for this market to grow in the forecast period. In line with this, and considering the profit the market will gain for non-invasive testing in the forecast period. Many players have launched home-based needleless blood glucose testing devices or sensors. However, the primitive driver of the growing geriatric diabetic population will be the sole reason for the market to excel in the coming years.

Key Market Insights:

The measuring devices will produce the most noteworthy income and have the biggest offer in the market

The Asia Pacific will grow faster than North America in terms of CAGR%, attributable to rising inclination and requirement for effortless far off patient observing



Major companies in the market are Google, Abbott Diabetes Care, Medtronic, Apple, Alertgy, Integrity Applications, Senseonics, NovioSense BV, GENEXO, Nemaura Medical, Ambrosia Systems Inc., Glucology, Sano Intelligence, Biolinq, Echo Therapeutics, Siren, GraphWear, Socrates Health Solutions, FeetMe, Dexcom, Insulet Corporation, Diabeloop, mySugr, One Drop and EasyGlucose among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026) Measuring Device Monitoring Patches Fabric Patches Herbal Patches Continuous Monitoring Sensors

Smart Lenses Smart Watches Transmitter Software/ App



Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026) Arm/ Wrist Ear Lobe Forefinger and Thumb Cornea/ Eye





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026) Intensive Insulin Therapy

Hypoglycemia Diabetic Foot Ulcer Tracking



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026) Home Healthcare Setting Healthcare Provider Research Institutes



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2026) North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe

Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of APAC Central & South America

Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA





