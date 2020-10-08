Delaware Division of the Arts Welcomes Public Input on Strategic Plan

The strategic plan for FY2022 – FY2026 to be released in March 2021

Dover, Del. (October 8, 2020) – The Division has partnered with the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement to develop a new strategic plan for FY2022–FY2026 that identifies and incorporates the ideas, issues and initiatives of Delaware’s arts community including its artists, organizations, audiences and educators.

This strategic plan will reinforce and recognize the value of the arts as it relates to economic prosperity, education, strong communities, and individual health and wellbeing.

A primary focus in this planning process will be to identify ways in which the Division can better serve and elevate the arts sector in an equitable manner to cultivate expanded diversity and inclusion in programming, access, and allocation of resources.

The public input process will include one-on-one phone and virtual interviews with individuals, focus groups, multiple online surveys and virtual town halls.

October 2020 (by invitation only)

One-on-one interviews Thirty interviews with national and state leaders and stakeholders whose work exemplifies areas of interest to the Division, reveals important trends that can shape the Division’s future work, or offers visionary ideas that provide inspiration for the plan. The selected individuals will represent the diversity of Delaware’s communities. Focus groups Focus groups will represent a variety of perspectives, including of: Arts organizations

Arts-related businesses

Community-based arts education

Community-based arts programming

Foundations/Donors

Individual Artists

Media/Communications

School-based arts education

November 2020 (open to the public)

Online Surveys Variations of the survey will be available, based on the perspective of the individual completing the survey. Categories will include, but not be limited to, practicing artists, arts administrators, patrons, educators, audience members

Survey results will be aggregated to inform the broader strategic planning process

Notice of the online surveys with corresponding links, will be sent by email in November, posted on arts.delaware.gov/strategic-plan/, and promoted through social media. The surveys will be open from November 16-25, 2020 Virtual Town Halls The town halls will focus on various themes that emerge from the one-on-one interviews, focus groups, and Division Strategic Planning Working Group. Pre-registration will be required to receive a link to a virtual meeting. Town halls are designed to: Be conducted as Zoom sessions, during which all Delaware constituents will have an opportunity to provide input

Engage all interested Delawareans to participate in one or more meetings to have their thoughts and opinions heard

Provide a safe space to contribute to the discussion

In late February 2021, a draft of the Division’s new Strategic Plan for FY2022-FY2026 will be released for public input, and in March 2021, the final plan will be formally approved by the Delaware State Arts Council and printed and published on the Division’s website at arts.delaware.gov/strategic-plan / .

Contact: Leeann Wallett, Program Officer, Communications and Marketing 302-577-8280, leeann.wallett@delaware.gov

