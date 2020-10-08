State Board Continues Review of School Reopening Planning

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 5:00 pm. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

As the District responds to the ongoing COVID-19 health emergency, it is important to ensure that the collection of daily attendance supports both in-person and remote instruction. The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will follow-up on its emergency and proposed rule-making on attendance collection which requires the local education agency to make daily one-on-one contact with the student and require the student to meet a threshold for engagement to be considered present when attending school remotely. The State Board will review the emergency regulations already in place and the proposed regulations at the working session with the intention to vote on the proposed regulations at the November public meeting.

On September 28, Mayor Bowser announced District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) Student Support Centers would open at 13 DCPS schools for small groups of students. The Student Support Centers will welcome students back during Term 1 for supplement support to their learning at home experience. These supplemental experiences will vary from tutoring and social emotional support to physical education and outdoor learning experiences. The State Board looks forward to additional information from the Mayor about these opportunities.

The State Board Committees will also give updates on its work. The Social Studies Standards Advisory Committee (SSSAC) continues to seek public input on social studies via an online survey that is due by Tuesday, October 6. The Teacher Retention Committee is preparing for the DC Council’s hearing on B23-0515, “Statewide Educational Data Warehouse Amendment Act of 2019” that is scheduled for Friday, October 23 at 9 a.m. The Well-Rounded Education Committee is preparing for its first webinar in its series on meeting the needs of the whole child, which is tentatively scheduled for October 28 at 5:30pm. The Research Committee will discuss next steps for the STAR Framework.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. Attendance Proposed Regulations

VI. Reopening Schools

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory Committee

ii. Teacher Retention

iii. Social Studies Standards

iv. Well Rounded Education

v. Research

vi. Administrative

VIII. New Business & Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is comprised of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

