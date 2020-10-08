Award-Winning Hypnotherapist Offers Online Sessions To Help Anxiety Sufferers During COVID 19 Pandemic
Anxiety affects the immune response making anxiety sufferers more susceptible to colds, viruses and Covid 19
As someone who once suffered from chronic anxiety my passion is helping people to overcome anxiety and depression.”WINDSOR, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Stubbles, an award-winning hypnotherapist, master practitioner of NLP and Mindfulness is pleased to offer anxiety sufferers online sessions during the current pandemic. Anxiety has been an increasing problem over recent years, anxiety disorders are said to be one of the most common forms of mental illness, in the UK alone it is estimated that around 9% of the population suffers with anxiety and depression. Mind.org says, “1 in 6 people report experiencing a common mental health problem (like anxiety and depression) in any given week in England”
— Mark Stubbles
Mark Stubbles says, he has seen an increasing number of enquiries via his website, https://professionalmindchanger.co.uk/. He believes this is because Covid 19 pandemic has left many people isolated and unable to access help in person, some clients who fear being infected have asked for therapy sessions online via Zoom. “Modern technology creates new possibilities for people too anxious to leave their homes.” As someone who once suffered from chronic anxiety himself Mark says it is his passion to help people overcome anxiety and depression.
Besides one to one therapy via Zoom has also produced a number of online courses which he hosts and sells on Udemy. Mark has created courses featuring only him, he has also teamed up with other coaches and therapists to create courses that help people to stop blushing, heal their inner child, stop smoking, overcome physical pain and more. More info on these courses can be found via his website and on Udemy.
Mark’s latest course helps sufferers of negative self talk learn to quieten their negative chatter, stop negative thoughts, anxiety, paranoia, increase self-confidence and self-esteem. The online course provides over 2 hours of online content showing where all the negative self-talk comes from and how people can reduce it with the help of Hypnosis, NLP, journaling techniques and mindfulness.
The courses have been very popular during the pandemic and recent lockdowns when people have been looking to make the most of their time and find effective ways to reduce depression, anxiety, loneliness and negativity.
