Celebree School Expands Presence in New Jersey With Signing of New Multi-Unit Franchisee

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 44 open or under development school locations in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, today awarded multiple franchise licenses to Maryann Abraham of North Brunswick, New Jersey. She will own and operate Celebree School locations throughout Central New Jersey, with the first projected to open in April 2022.



Abraham will look to open her first Celebree School in Mercer, Middlesex or Somerset County and has a goal of opening three schools over the next five years. She is an experienced franchisee who currently operates a JEI Learning Center, an afterschool tutoring program, where she is dedicated to improving the knowledge and self-confidence of school-aged children. Investing in Celebree School represents the next step in her journey as an entrepreneur.

After obtaining two masters degrees in biological sciences and computer & information science, Abraham turned her attention to raising her children as a stay-at-home mom. “I then jumped into the workforce and cut my teeth on my first franchise venture,” said Abraham. “I believe owning Celebree School locations will allow me to expand upon my entrepreneurial success while further enriching children’s lives and bringing a needed resource to my local communities. I’m excited to be a part of such a family-oriented company.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child” but the “whole family.”



“My executive team and I are excited to welcome Maryann to the Celebree family as a multi-unit franchisee,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO. “She’s already proven she has what it takes to run a successful business and her desire to positively impact families is undeniable.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.



About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. With a Celebree School franchise, entrepreneurs can invest in their financial future and their community by leveraging our proven business model. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

