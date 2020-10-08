Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) partners with bioMérieux to facilitate supply of high-quality COVID-19 diagnostics

bioMérieux (https://www.bioMerieux.com/) and the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP), have announced a new partnership to facilitate the supply of high-quality diagnostic solutions from the bioMérieux Pandemic Response Portfolio to African Union Member States.

The AMSP portal is an online marketplace that enables the supply of COVID-19-related critical diagnostics and medical equipment and consumables in Africa and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). It was developed under the leadership of the African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa and powered by Janngo, on behalf of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). The platform was developed in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

This partnership with bioMérieux aims to respond to supply shortages experienced by African Union Member States by guaranteeing efficient, uninterrupted and rapid access to bioMérieux high-quality diagnostic solutions dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the partnership, a portfolio of high-quality diagnostic solutions (molecular testing and serology testing) for COVID-19 from bioMérieux will be available at very competitive prices to each of the 55 African Union Member States.

“To effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, Africa needs continuous and predictable supply of diagnostics and medical consumables, and the AMSP was created to close the supply gap. Through AMSP we are building partnerships and exploring all markets, and we are delighted to have bioMérieux join this very important partnership,” said Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

“We are very proud of this collaboration with AMSP, as it is part of our public health efforts which consist of allowing low and middle-income countries to have access to bioMérieux solutions in an ethical and equitable manner and to contribute to improve the health of patients and communities in these countries,” said Mr. Sindé Chekete, Vice-President, bioMérieux Africa.

“With the AMSP, Africa is leading the way to ensure all of our governments get access to test kits and other urgent medical supplies they need, at fair prices. We have been working relentlessly to expand choice & quality of supplies and that is why this partnership with bioMérieux is very important to us,” said African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa.

“As a global leader pioneering diagnostics, bioMérieux’s commitment to fight infectious diseases for almost 60 years is highly commendable and we are very proud to partner with them through the AMSP. They are joining world class healthcare manufacturers in our fight against the pandemic in Africa,” concluded Fatoumata Bâ, Founder & Executive Chair of Janngo (https://www.Janngo.com/) and Managing Partner of Janngo Capital.

About bioMérieux: Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for over 55 years, bioMérieux (https://www.bioMerieux.com/) is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

bioMérieux is listed on the Euronext Paris stock market. Symbol: BIM – ISIN Code: FR0013280286 Reuters: BIOX.PA/Bloomberg (https://bit.ly/2GMZUea): BIM.FP https://www.bioMerieux.com/

About AMSP: The Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) (https://AMSP.africa/) is a non-profit initiative launched by the African Union as an immediate, integrated and practical response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The online platform was developed under the leadership of the African Union Special Envoy, Strive Masiyiwa and powered by Janngo on behalf of the African Union’s Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and in partnership with African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) with the support of leading African & international Institutions, Foundations & Corporations as well as Governments of China, Canada & France. For more information visit https://AMSP.africa/.

About Janngo: Janngo (https://www.Janngo.com/) builds, grows and invests in pan-African digital champions with proven business models and inclusive social impact. It builds digital ecosystems in high growth sectors by providing business support and digital platforms allowing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to scale and contribute to the economic empowerment of youth and women through job creation and capacity building. For more information visit https://www.Janngo.com/.

About Africa CDC: Africa CDC (https://AfricaCDC.org/) is a specialized technical institution of the African Union that strengthens the capacity and capability of Africa’s public health institutions as well as partnerships to detect and respond quickly and effectively to disease threats and outbreaks, based on data-driven interventions and programmes. Learn more at: https://AfricaCDC.org/