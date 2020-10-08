I-76 West to Close, I-76 East Reduced to One Lane at Night Next Week for Median Construction, Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed, and eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane overnight next week for construction on two viaducts between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

On Monday, October 12, through Friday, October 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676 for construction on the overhead viaduct. Motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the on-ramp to westbound I-76 at Market Street; and

On Monday, October 12, through Saturday, October 17, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction. The eastbound I-76 off-ramp to South Street also will be closed. Eastbound I-76 motorists normally using this ramp will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street.

Motorists are also reminded that westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock until the end of the year between University Avenue and 30th Street for construction of a new median barrier.

In addition, the westbound I-76 off-ramp to South Street also remains closed through the end of the year, and the South Street on-ramp to eastbound I-76 remains closed until November for median construction in that area.

Westbound I-76 motorists heading for South Street will be detoured to the westbound off-ramp at 30th Street and follow the detour signs around 30th Street Station back to South Street. Motorists normally using the South Street eastbound on-ramp will be detoured west on South Street to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities, which are weather permitting. Westbound I-76 through motorists in New Jersey should take Interstate 676 west back to westbound I-76, or take Interstate 95 north to I-676 west back to westbound I-76.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

