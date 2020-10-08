Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,500 in the last 365 days.

Opening Remarks at High-Level Meeting on The Economic Challenges from The Security Crisis in the Sahel

Remarks by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

October 8, 2020

As prepared for delivery Thank you all very much for being here today. It is truly an honor to welcome so many distinguished guests from the Sahel region and beyond, including two presidents, several finance ministers, and representatives from the EU, UN, World Bank, and of course the IMF.

 

The Sahel is a region that is very close to my heart.

 

I traveled to the countries of the Sahel many times when I handled humanitarian assistance at the European Commission. I have been to refugee camps, hospital wards for malnourished children, and the homes of families who fled a vast distance to get away from violence.

 

I will always remember, too, the dignity and strength of those who had been through such difficult circumstances, from hearing the great Malian singer Inna Modja sing passionately about the challenge of finding water, to meeting refugees who insisted on giving me a beautiful shawl despite having almost nothing.

 

As I have often seen throughout my life, macro decisions have lasting micro consequences. And in many ways, the challenges I witnessed firsthand in the Sahel trace back to two macro issues: one, the continuing security crisis; and two, the resulting difficulties in building strong economic fundamentals in the region that would help people improve their lives and develop and build resilience.

 

We have also seen that, over the last four years, countries in the region have dramatically increased their security spending. This threatens to crowd out other critical spending – not least the spending necessary to save lives and support livelihoods in the face of the pandemic.

 

In effect, the security crisis and the economic crisis in the Sahel feed on each other in an endless vicious cycle. Breaking this cycle will require a sense of urgency and continuing commitment and cooperation across institutions, including the IMF. A strategic schedule of technical and high-level meetings could help maintain momentum.

 

Our meeting today is an important step, and I look forward to a constructive and meaningful conversation.

 

Thank you very much.

IMF Communications Department
MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Lucie Mboto Fouda

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

@IMFSpokesperson

You just read:

Opening Remarks at High-Level Meeting on The Economic Challenges from The Security Crisis in the Sahel

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.