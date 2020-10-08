Spread Holiday Cheer with the Hickory Farms 2020 Holiday Gift Collection

Signature meats, premium wines, decadent chocolates and more!

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of a holiday season made difficult by restricted travel and social distancing, Hickory Farms will offer dozens of delicious options in its 2020 Holiday Gift Collection that can easily be purchased from the comfort of home. As America’s favorite food gift retailer, the brand has expanded options to help those looking to spread love and cheer to family, friends and colleagues near and far.



The brand new Hickory Farms 2020 Holiday Gift Collection launching today includes over 60 new products and gift options that are perfect for anyone on your holiday list. From the Frosty Snowman Gift Tower to the Holly Jolly Holiday Wine Gift Basket , the holiday gifts are filled with signature meats, cheeses and savory spreads along with premium wines, chocolates, and gourmet snacks. The festive packaging and delightful gift towers would surely make Santa proud.

“After so many of us have been apart this year due to circumstances out of our control, the Hickory Farms family felt it was important to create a collection that promoted holiday cheer and a sense of closeness,” said Diane Pearse, Hickory Farms CEO. “We want families and friends to feel connected this holiday season, even though they may be apart, and we hope our holiday collection will do just that.”

Holiday Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

Holly Jolly Holiday Wine Gift Basket - Send holly jolly cheer with this wine gift basket! The centerpiece of this gift is the seasonal exclusive Bell & Bough California Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, perfect for bringing holiday tidings. They can be enjoyed alongside Signature Beef Summer Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, Cranberry Pistachio Crisps, and Classic Mixed Nuts for the perfect savory snack spread. Peppermint White Chocolate Popcorn, Brownie Bites, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Belgian-Style Chocolate Truffles end this holiday wine gift on a sweet note! ($79.99)

Happy Holidays Gift Basket - What could be more festive than a shiny red tin filled with holiday treats? Celebrate the season by sharing this meat and cheese gift basket with friends and family. It has something for everyone and there's even Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix and Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Toppers to enjoy a sippable treat. ($99.99)

Warm & Cozy Holiday Gift Basket - Send warm holiday wishes with a gift basket filled with winter warm-ups. They can cozy up with Holiday Celebrations Coffee, Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix, Marshmallow Hot Cocoa Toppers, and Earl Grey and English Breakfast Teas. Enjoy with Snow Mints and Snowflake Pretzels for the perfect holiday season treat. This gift even includes a cute Sweater Mug they'll use again and again! ($49.99)

Frosty Snowman Gift Tower - This jolly holiday gift tower is filled with plenty of treats to share! Signature Beef and Savory Turkey Summer Sausages, Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend, Mission Jack Blend, and Sweet Hot and Honey Pineapple Mustards pair perfectly for a delicious meat and cheese spread. Chocolate Caramel Corn and Cherry Sours finish this gift off beautifully. This tower's five signature designed snowman boxes stacked and tied with a beautiful bow make this one gift anyone would love to unwrap! ($42.99)

Christmas Tree Board Gift Set - Add a festive and delicious appetizer to any holiday party with this gift set! Signature Beef and Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausages, Three Cheese & Onion Blend, Smoked Cheddar Blend, Sweet Hot and Honey Pineapple Mustards all combine deliciously to create tons of savory flavor pairings. Present on the Christmas Tree Board for a festive touch. The cute Chocolate Presents add a touch of holiday cheer to this gift! ($39.99)

Much more!

Throughout the holiday season, Hickory Farms will be offering deals including free shipping, flash sales and buy one, receive another 50% off. Make sure to follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.

To check out the entire Holiday 2020 collection from Hickory Farms, visit https://www.hickoryfarms.com/holiday/christmas/ .

*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines) are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com

ABOUT HICKORY FARMS, LLC

Since 1951, Hickory Farms LLC has been a leading retailer of food gifts and specialty foods available online, in catalogs, and in leading mass merchants, supermarkets, and a variety of seasonal retail shopping locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.HickoryFarms.com or join the conversation on Instagram ; Facebook ; Pinterest ; or Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Diana Davis

Hickory Farms

Email: Diana.Davis@hickoryfarms.com

Tel: 312.361.3469

Jeannie Evanchan

Praytell Agency

Email: jeannie@praytellagency.com

Tel: 317.385.5752

