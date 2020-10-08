Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,498 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported October 7, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Jose Dias Marmolejos (age 34) ACI, Cranston, RI P1-2020-2886AG

On October 7, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Dias Marmolejos with two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls sometime on April 10, 2020. The Central Falls Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Providence Police Department.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 21, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported October 7, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.