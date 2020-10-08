Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported October 7, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Jose Dias Marmolejos (age 34) ACI, Cranston, RI P1-2020-2886AG

On October 7, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jose Dias Marmolejos with two counts of murder and two counts of possessing a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Central Falls sometime on April 10, 2020. The Central Falls Police Department led the investigation with assistance from the Providence Police Department.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on October 21, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. He is currently being held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

