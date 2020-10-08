ENT and Allergy Associates® Continues to Expand in Brooklyn

Adds New York-Presbyterian Trained Otolaryngologist Wesley L. Davison, MD to its Bay Ridge West Office

/EIN News/ -- Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) strives to staff its offices with the best physicians in the field. Today, ENTA is pleased to announce that Wesley L. Davison, MD, has agreed to join its Bay Ridge West office, located at 9020 Fifth Avenue, Third Floor, Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY, effective September 1st, 2021.

Dr. Davison will serve the needs of both adult and pediatric patients and offer a complete range of in-office otolaryngology care. His addition builds on the expansion strategy ENTA continues to implement in many of its catchment areas. Such efforts are only possible by continuing to recruit top-notch otolaryngologists who are making up a very promising class of 2021.

Dr. Davison earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley with highest honors, and went on to Bryn Mawr College for their Postbaccalaureate Premedical Program. He graduated with his medical doctorate from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, and completed his residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. He is a member of the American Medical Association, the American Rhinologic Society, and the Triological Society. Dr. Davison will complete his Otolaryngology residency training at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in June, 2021.

Dr. Davison will be joining an excellent team in Bay Ridge West, consisting of otolaryngologists Ramez Habib, MD, FACS, and Christopher Song, MD, FACS, allergist/ immunologist Ratika Gupta, MD, and audiologists Rufina Eframi, Au.D., CCC-A and Benjamin G Schultz, AuD.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA remarked, “Dr. Davison completed his medical training with a stellar academic record and reputation as a skilled surgeon. His breadth and depth of experience and expertise will elevate the Bay Ridge West office’s already exceptional reputation. He is, in every sense, the perfect example of our continuing effort to recruit the nation’s top candidates and deliver the highest quality medical care to our local patients.”

Dr. Robert Green, President of ENTA, noted, “We are delighted that a clinician with Dr. Davison’s credentials has decided to join our family. Dr. Davison earned his doctorate and completed his residency in New York, and we’re looking forward to adding his talents to our high-quality office in Bay Ridge West.”

Finally, Dr. Ramez Habib, ENT otolaryngologist and Partner in ENTA’s Bay Ridge West Office added “Dr. Davison will be a stellar addition to an already incredible roster of physicians here. It’s my privilege to welcome him.”

About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

