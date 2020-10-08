The Pointster Shares Ideas To Quarantine Like A World-Class Traveler

Although travel has been put on halt due to the pandemic, renowned travel blog The Pointster shares fun methods to mimic the luxury of global travel locally.

NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pointster is a popular travel blog that is best known for providing readers with premier travel tips, news, and product recommendations. Its contributors are seasoned travelers who seek to share their advice and knowledge involving travel rewards points, loyalty memberships, and travel hacks. Their recent blog post titled, How To Quarantine Like A World Traveler encompasses a list of methods to help readers get creative at home during quarantine.“I love to have photo shoots and find the most Instagrammable spots while I travel. So I thought, why should I let the pandemic stop me now? Since I can’t do what I love while abroad, I found a way to do it from the safety of my own home,” says Marcy Ferruggia, founder of The Pointster. “This blog post details some of my favorite at-home activities that can easily be made camera ready. I’m excited to share these ideas with our readers, in hopes that more people are inspired to make the most of this quarantine.”Since the beginning of March, the U.S. travel economy has accumulated $386 billion in losses. People are choosing not to travel in order to reduce their risk of catching or spreading the virus. With so many Americans at home, they are essentially faced with two options: succumb to boredom or get creative! The Pointster’s How To Quarantine Like A World Traveler provides readers with inspiration, while outlining the tools needed for attaining the high that many chase while traveling the world.The Pointster’s managing editor and article author, Ashley Ferraro adds, “Sometimes people just need a push to tap into their creativity. We’re giving them that push, and many have thanked us already!”For more information about The Pointster, or to learn more about the exciting world of travel, please visit https://www.thepointster.com/ About The CompanyThe Pointster was founded by Marcy Ferruggia in 2018. Since then, she has enlisted a team of talented writers and photographers to share their most cherished travel tips and resources. Together, The Pointster team covers a wide variety of topics relating to travel and lifestyle.