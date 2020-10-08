Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Names David Brain Chief Digital Officer

New role helps SYKES strengthen its market position and capitalize on the market evolution

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer engagement services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Brain as Chief Digital Officer, effective immediately. As Chief Digital Officer, Brain will be responsible for reconstituting and leading SYKES’ portfolio of best-in-class digital capabilities gained largely through strategic acquisitions under one roof. These highly differentiated capabilities - which span Intelligent Automation, Insight Analytics, Solutions Architects, Learning and Self-Service – will ultimately enable clients to win in a digital-first world.



The appointment of a Chief Digital Officer comes as there is growing evolution in the customer experience management industry toward SYKES’ unique mission of helping consumers find and use the product and services they need by combining the power of machine intelligence and human ingenuity.

Brain has long been regarded as an influential thought-leader and proven expert in future of work technologies since he first began transforming front-office operations through BPO services in 2005. Since co-founding Symphony Ventures in 2014, which was later acquired by SYKES, Brain has specialized in developing innovative solutions that leverage Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to digitize the back, middle and front office operations of some of the world’s leading enterprises with an unwavering commitment to operational excellence and delivery of value.

“In today’s competitive landscape, the customer journey is of utmost importance, as is the imperative to meet customers where they are. To do so, we must deploy modern, multi-channel, end-to-end solutions that significantly enhance the customer experience, while also providing long-term, enterprise-wide value. We are confident that David’s passion and expertise will enable us to do just that," said Chuck Sykes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated.

“I’m honored to work alongside a team with a renowned commitment to innovation, integrity and all-around excellence,” added Brain. “By leveraging its financial strength, SYKES has assembled an unrivaled portfolio of capabilities over the years that enterprises rely upon when engaging with a digital transformation partner. And now, as we expedite the integration of teams across the organization and help external enterprises with their journey toward digital excellence, we are also simultaneously leveraging these very same capabilities to further enhance and digitize our own operations.”



Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or “the Company”) is a leading provider of multi-channel demand generation and global customer engagement services. The Company provides differentiated full lifecycle customer engagement solutions and services primarily to Global 2000 companies and their end customers principally in the financial services, communications, technology, transportation & leisure and healthcare industries. SYKES’ differentiated full lifecycle management services platform effectively engages customers at every touchpoint within the customer journey, including digital marketing and acquisition, sales expertise, customer service, technical support and retention, many of which can be optimized by a suite of robotic process automation (“RPA”) and artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions. The Company serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, South Asia and Asia Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Its Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer-engagement solutions and services with an emphasis on inbound multichannel demand generation, customer service and technical support to its clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. The Company also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for its clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, the Company provides fulfillment services, which includes order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. Additionally, through the acquisition of RPA provider Symphony Ventures Ltd (“Symphony”) coupled with its investment in AI through XSell Technologies, Inc. (“XSell”), the Company also provides a suite of solutions such as consulting, implementation, hosting and managed services that optimizes its differentiated full lifecycle management services platform. SYKES’ complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company has developed an extensive global reach with customer engagement centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It delivers cost-effective solutions that generate demand, enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

