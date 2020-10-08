Extraordinary Companies Around the Globe Selected as Finalists for ELEVATE Best of the Year, Trendsetter, and Excellence Awards

Fourth Annual ELEVATE Award Ceremony to Celebrate Individual and Company-Wide Industry Excellence

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, provider of the leading supplier collaboration platform for construction's heavy work, is pleased to announce the finalists for Command Alkon’s ELEVATE Awards, recognizing both individual and corporate performance. The Excellence Awards and Trendsetter Awards celebrate companies that drive success in their organization through the use of technology, and Best of the Year awards recognize individuals for their extraordinary performance. Multiple finalists are selected for the awards, and the winners will be announced during a virtual ELEVATE Awards Ceremony on October 28.



"While we'll miss celebrating our winners in a traditional venue, Command Alkon is proud, through its virtual ceremony later this month, to support our customers and celebrate the challenges that they have had to overcome this year,” said Karli Langner, Organizer of the ELEVATE Awards. "The quality of entries this year was stellar considering the unique times we are facing, and I congratulate all of the 2020 ELEVATE Awards finalists.”

Excellence Awards Finalists:

Excellence in Apex: Vulcan Materials, Knife River Corporation, Great Lakes Aggregates, Tomlinson Group

Excellence in CONNEX Jobsite: Austin Bridge & Road, Kiewit Corporation, BOND Civil & Utility

Excellence in COMMANDassurance: Wayne Davis Concrete, Permian Basin Materials, Troy Vines Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDbatch: Associated RM, Supermix, G&W Ready Mix Pte Ltd

Excellence in COMMANDqc: Ascension Quality Concrete, Lauren Concrete, Western Suburbs Concrete

Excellence in COMMANDseries: Rudus, Cemstone, Maschmeyer Concrete

Excellence in HaulIt: JM Materials, Butte Sand & Gravel, Heritage Trucking

Excellence in Integra: Blalock Companies, Oremus Materials Inc., Charley’s Concrete

Excellence in MOBILEsales: Colas, Granite Construction, Maschmeyer Concrete, Hilltop Basic

Excellence in MOBILEticket: Maschmeyer Concrete, Rudus, Lehigh Hanson/Vancouver RM

Excellence in COMMANDoptimize: Lauren Concrete, Demix Beton, Hanson Aggregates Arizona

Excellence in supplyCONNECT: Sagamore, Lauren Concrete, Rockville Fuel & Feed Co.

Excellence in TrackIt: Irving Materials Inc., Dufferin, Martin Marietta Dallas, Buzzi Unicem

Excellence in TrackIt 3P: AJAX Paving, Minnesota Paving, New Enterprise Stone & Lime

Excellence in MOBILEjobsite: Anderson Concrete, ULTRACEM, Glenn O Hawbaker

Trendsetter Awards Finalists

Innovation in Digitization: Capital Ready Mix, Lauren Concrete, Doan Companies

Sustainability: LaFarge Holcim, Summit Materials, Thomas Concrete

Safety: Great Lakes Aggregates, Sensible Concrete, Iowa DOT

Business Continuity: Wheeler Rock Products, NEBCO, Lauren Concrete

CONNEX Community: Lauren Concrete, Benevento Companies, Doan Companies

CONNEX Partnerships: Info Tech/Iowa DOT, Tread/Tomlinson Group, HCSS/BOND Civil & Utility

Best of the Year Awards Finalists:

Back Office of the Year: Candy Lohiser - Greer Industries, Bernard Perry - New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc, Edna Vasquez - Oremus Materials Inc.

Batch Operator of the Year: Bill Jackson - Orville Trucking & Grading, Matthew Sutherland - Hamilton Redi Mix, Rick Rebillard - Lafarge/Northland Ready Mix

Contracted Hauler of the Year: Kevin Vierkant - Rocks On Trucks, Inc., Krystal Vierkant - Rocks On Trucks, Inc.

Dispatcher of the Year: Wendy Richards - Central Supply Company, Fabian Morales – Graniterock, Latoya Brown - Aggregate Industries

Megaproject of the Year: Titan with SAP integration, A&A Ready Mix (Danny Kane) with Gerald Desmond Bridge, Iowa DOT with I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project

Outstanding Woman in Heavy Construction: Jan Holt - Chaney Enterprises, Julie Schmid - Martin Marietta, Kathy Freeman - HEI Civil

Weighmaster of the Year: Bobbi Green – The Shelly Company, Rheta McClain – The Shelly Company, Matt Born - Greer Industries

The Ken Robinson Lifetime Achievement Award was first presented at the 2019 ELEVATE Awards in honor of Command Alkon’s late founder, Kenneth G Robinson. This is the most prestigious of the ELEVATE Awards. Be sure to tune in to the virtual awards ceremony for the recipient of this achievement.

Congratulations to all of the finalists. We are proud to recognize excellence in construction’s heavy work community and honor companies and individuals for their achievements in business.

Registration for the virtual awards ceremony will open up on the week of October 12th. Visit www.theheavyworkconference.com/awards and click on the link to register!

