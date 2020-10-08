Beyond Meat® Introduces Its Newest Product Innovation, Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links, at Grocery Stores Nationwide

Made With Simple Plant-Based Ingredients and no GMOs, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links Satisfy Like Traditional Pork Breakfast Sausage While Being Better for People and the Planet

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the addition of Beyond Breakfast Sausage® Links to its line of innovative and delicious plant-based meat offerings. Designed to deliver the same taste and texture as pork-based links, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links have no GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colors, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol, and have 40% less sodium than a leading brand of traditional pork breakfast sausage links.



The brand’s fourth new retail product of 2020 following the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties , Cookout Classic™ and most recently, Beyond Meatballs™ , Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will roll into grocery stores nationwide, including at select Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Whole Foods Market and more throughout October. Sold in the meat case with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for eight links, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links feature a signature blend of savory herbs and spices and are a delicious and satisfying plant-based addition to any breakfast spread.

As a result of the brand’s impressive growth in retail, the company’s products are available at approximately 26,000 retail outlets across the U.S., and consumers have made their preference for Beyond Meat clear: according to the latest 4-week SPINS data ending 9/6/20, Beyond Meat was the #1 selling brand in all refrigerated plant-based meat. Mostly recently, the company has focused on expanding its breakfast platform including doubling its retail distribution of its frozen breakfast sausage patties .

“With demand for plant-based breakfast options continuing to rise and more of us eating breakfast at-home, we knew the segment was ripe for innovation,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “With the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, we’re thrilled to introduce another better-for-you plant-based meat option to satisfy consumers’ love of classic breakfast dishes. We think our fans will be excited that they can make restaurant-style breakfast an at-home staple with our new links.”

Beyond Meat’s vision is to be a global protein company capable of serving consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein. Recently, the findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives, and Beyond Meat is committed to supporting further academic and scientific study into the impacts of plant-based meats on health.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of June 27, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 112,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 85 countries worldwide, including approximately 26,000 retail outlets in the U.S. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

